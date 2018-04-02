Defunct Chinese space lab plunges back to Earth over Pacific

File: The Tiangong-1 "mostly" burnt up above the vast ocean's central region at 8.15am, China's Manned Space Engineering Office said. Photo: AFP / STR

BEIJING - A defunct Chinese space lab broke apart as it hurtled through Earth's atmosphere on Monday and plunged towards a watery grave in the South Pacific, Chinese officials said.

The Tiangong-1 "mostly" burnt up above the vast ocean's central region at 8.15am, China's Manned Space Engineering Office said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the final resting place of any remaining debris, although the South Pacific is largely empty.

Space officials had promised the atmospheric disintegration would offer a "splendid" show akin to a meteor shower.

But the remote location likely deprived stargazers of a spectacle of fireballs falling from the sky.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said the module zoomed over Pyongyang and the Japanese city of Kyoto during daylight hours, reducing the odds of seeing it before it hit the Pacific.

"It would have been fun for people to see it, but there will be other reentries," McDowell told AFP. "The good thing is that it doesn't cause any damage when it comes down and that's what we like."

Space officials had warned that knowing the exact location of the re-entry would not be possible until shortly before it happened.

Tiangong-1 had been slated for a controlled re-entry, but ceased functioning in March 2016. Space enthusiasts have been bracing for its return ever since.

The ESA has said that ground controllers were no longer able to command Tiangong-1 to fire its on-board engines, which could have been used to determine where it re-entered Earth's atmosphere.

In contrast, Russia brought down its massive Mir space station through a controlled re-entry over the Pacific Ocean in 2001.

A Chinese spaceflight engineer denied earlier this year that the lab was out of control.

Chinese media have downplayed comments by the ESA and others that the country's engineers have lost control of the lab, with reports saying that the idea it is "out of control" is an invention of foreign media.

Beijing began its manned spaceflight programme in 1990 after buying Russian technology that enabled it to become the third country with the ability to launch humans into space, following the former Soviet Union and the United States.

China sent another space lab, Tiangong-2, into orbit in September 2016 as a stepping stone to its goal of having a crewed space station by 2022.

It also plans to send a manned mission to the moon in the future.

