Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

File: A new UK study has looked at the effect of disrupted sleep cycles on mental health. Photo: Pixabay / Wokandapix

JOHANNESBURG – People who have disrupted sleep cycles or less variation in their activity levels around the clock may be more likely to have depression, bipolar disorders and other mental health issues, a UK study suggests.

Past research has found that people with a circadian rhythm, or biological clock, that's out of step with their daily routines – like split shift or night shift workers – can have an increased risk of emotional, behavioural and psychological problems.

 

