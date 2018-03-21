EU pushes ahead with digital tax for Facebook, Google

File: The EU will unveil proposals for a digital tax on US tech giants. The special tax is the latest measure by the 28-nation European Union to rein in Silicon Valley giants. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The EU will unveil proposals for a digital tax on US tech giants on Wednesday, bringing yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelations over misused data of 50 million users shocked the world.

The special tax is the latest measure by the 28-nation European Union to rein in Silicon Valley giants and could further embitter the bad-tempered trade row pitting the EU against US President Donald Trump.

EU Economics Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will present proposals aimed at recovering billions of euros from mainly US multinationals that shift earnings around Europe to pay lower tax rates.

We urgently need a new tax system adapted for the digital economy.



Learn more here: https://t.co/RkzQKh5tiC#FairTaxation #digitax pic.twitter.com/efcrV6s84C — EU Tax & Customs (@EU_Taxud) March 15, 2018

The transatlantic blow has been championed by French President Emmanuel Macron and will be discussed over dinner at an EU leaders summit on Thursday.

"This will be given top priority as tax file. There is a lot of political momentum on this issue," an EU official said ahead of the announcement.

The unprecedented tech tax follows major anti-trust decisions by the EU that have cost Apple and Google billions and also caught out Amazon.

The commission's tax, expected to be about three percent of sales, would affect revenue from digital advertising, paid subscriptions and the selling of personal data.

EU agencies are also set to tighten rules on data privacy, targeting tech firms. That file has come to the forefront following revelations that a firm working for Trump's US presidential campaign harvested data on 50 million users of Facebook.

The EU tax plan will target mainly US companies with a worldwide annual turnover above 750 million euros (R11-billion), such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Airbnb and Uber.

Digital companies currently have an average effective tax rate half that of the traditional economy in the EU

We propose to reform corporate tax rules to ensure a fair share of tax revenues from online activities → https://t.co/MCLAg3ADHP #FairTaxation pic.twitter.com/apnzbMomg6 — European Commission ---- (@EU_Commission) March 21, 2018

Spared are smaller European start-ups that struggle to compete with them. Companies like Netflix, which depend on subscriptions, will also avoid the chop.

Brussels is seeking to choke tax-avoidance strategies used by the tech giants that, although legal, deprive EU governments of billions of euros in revenue.

'Hostile act'

Under EU law, firms like Google and Facebook can choose to book their income in any member state, prompting them to pick low-tax nations like Ireland, the Netherlands or Luxembourg.

As an example, Amazon operates across the bloc but is headquartered in tiny Luxembourg, which has offered sweetheart tax deals that have allowed the firm low effective taxes.

"Our pre-Internet rules do not allow Member States to tax digital companies operating in Europe when they have little or no physical presence. We present measures to ensure that all companies pay their fair share of tax” @pierremoscovici #FairTaxation https://t.co/QvqWWY3OBX — European Commission ---- (@EU_Commission) March 21, 2018

The European Commission estimates that digital businesses pay an average effective tax rate of just 9.5 percent, compared with the 23.3 percent that traditional businesses pay.

These numbers are, however, disputed by the tech giants, which have debunked the tax as a "populist and flawed proposal".

AFP