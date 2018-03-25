Facebook faces 'potential legislation' over data: analyst

File: University of Southern California Assistant Professor Safiya Umoja Noble said that the Facebook will likely face "a host of regulatory questions." Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

LONDON – Facebook could face "potential legislation" following allegations that London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed Facebook user information to build profiles on American voters which were later used to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016.

University of Southern California Assistant Professor Safiya Umoja Noble said that the company will likely face "a host of regulatory questions."

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that his company made mistakes in mishandling data belonging to 50 million of its users and promised tougher steps to restrict developers access to data.

The company has lost more than $45 billion of its stock market value over the past three days as well as a public backlash - with #deletefacebook trending on multiple other social media sites like Twitter.

Zuckerberg promised steps to "prevent bad actors from accessing people's information" and said the company is working with regulators as they investigate what happened.

Reuters