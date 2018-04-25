Facebook to offer online safety training in SA

From left to right – Moderator Terry-Anne Simelane Mathabathe, Junior Digital Content Producer Digify Africa, Nqobile Tshabalala and Jamie-Lee Simelane. Photo: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG – Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday announced it would offer 1,000 young South Africans training about online safety.

This will be done in partnership with cloud-based document security service and virtual data room Digify Africa.

Youths between the ages of 13 and 18, nationally, will take part in the programme.

Facebook will provide practical tips and guides, while creating a number of youth ambassadors to provide peer-to-peer support.

“The launch of this programme underscores Facebook’s ongoing local commitment to youth safety and education… The dedicated online safety curriculum will feature interactive and engaging learning modules, which will provide advice on how to make the most of the opportunities on the Internet while protecting themselves from issues such as scams and harassment,” the company said in a statement.

“The Internet is a gateway to a world of economic opportunities, educational possibilities, fun and friendships for many young South Africans,” Emilar Gandhi, Public Policy Manager for Facebook in the southern African region said.

Gandhi said it is important for people to learn how to protect their personal information.

eNCA