First Ryanair strike sees delays, but no cancellations in Germany

an airplane of the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair takes off from Barcelona's airport Photo: AFP PHOTO / JOSEP LAGO

FRANKFURT AM MAIN - Passengers travelling with Ryanair in Germany on Friday saw little disruption from a short strike called by a pilots' union, with the no-frills airline praising crew for "largely ignoring" the unprecedented walkout.

But Germany's powerful Cockpit union (VC) declared it a "successful warning strike".

The union had asked Ryanair pilots to walk off the job from 5-9am (0400-0800 GMT) in a battle for recognition from the Irish carrier whose workers have been calling for better pay and conditions across Europe.

But the impact of the first-ever strike action by pilots in Ryanair's 32-year history was limited, causing just some delays and no cancellations.

Ryanair said nine of the 36 flights scheduled to depart within the strike window were delayed by the actions of "a small number of pilots".

"We are grateful to all of our Ryanair pilots for putting our customers first and largely ignoring this VC strike," it said in a statement.

It added that it apologised to customers for any inconvenience suffered "as a result of this unjustified and unnecessary strike".

At Germany's busiest travel hub, Frankfurt airport, all six scheduled Ryanair flights left as planned, according to DPA news agency.

Most flights left as planned at Berlin-Schoenefeld airport as well, where seven departures were on the board. The 6:40 am flight to Italy's Bergamo, however, was delayed by five hours.

At the Cologne/Bonn airport in western Germany, passengers for a Ryanair flight to Copenhagen were told to expect a 10-hour delay.

The Cockpit union nevertheless said it was satisfied with the strike participation, which had only applied to pilots directly employed by Ryanair.

Their walkouts had forced the carrier to scramble to find crew elsewhere, said union spokesman Markus Wahl.

"Nearly half the flights were delayed and on the other flights Ryanair deployed pilots who weren't called to strike," Wahl said.

Union president Ilja Schulz told public broadcaster ZDF the aim had not been to cause maximum travel chaos mere days before Christmas.

"The goal was simply to show Ryanair that the pilots we called on to strike are willing to fight for better working conditions now."

Historic U-turn

Ryanair last week took the unprecedented step of offering to finally recognise unions after crew in Germany, Ireland, Britain, Italy, Spain and Portugal threatened walkouts in long-running rows over pay and conditions.

The move initially prompted unions to suspend their strike plans, averting the threat of major upheaval over the busy holiday period.

But Cockpit on Thursday decided to launch a "warning strike" after all after a first round of talks with Ryanair broke down.

The union said the discussions were cancelled after the carrier objected to two of the five union members present.

It accused Ryanair of playing for time and trying to dictate the conditions for the talks.

But the budget airline hit back, saying it would not negotiate with non-Ryanair pilots.

The Dublin-based company was however able to stave off year-end flight chaos on home soil after clinching a deal with Ireland's Impact union on Thursday.

The union there said the danger of industrial action had "receded for the present" after Ryanair agreed to formally recognise Impact as the representative for the airline's pilots.

Ryanair's decision to move towards trade union recognition marks a historic turning point, given that pugnacious boss Michael O'Leary -- in charge since 1994 -- had vehemently opposed any union representation for staff.

But he came under increasing pressure after the airline was forced to cancel 20,000 flights through to March because of botched holiday scheduling.

The fiasco triggered pilots' demands for better working conditions and representation, with some departing for other carriers.

Ryanair, Europe's second-largest airline by passenger numbers, has set itself the goal of transporting 200 million passengers annually by 2024.

Despite the recent troubles, it still expects to deliver annual profits after tax of 1.40-1.45 billion euros ($1.65-1.71 billion).

AFP