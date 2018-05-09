Google Assistant to book your appointments

File: Google Assistant will now book appointments on your behalf. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake

JOHANNESBURG – Google Assistant will now book appointments on your behalf.

The company announced the update at its annual developer conference on Tuesday.

Google says it wants to help users get things done much quicker so they have more time to focus on life’s more important things.

From now on your Google Assistant will be speaking on your behalf, literally. It will make calls and talk to the person on the other end to schedule appointments and book reservations for you.

"We want the assistant to be something that is natural and comfortable to talk to and to do that we need to start with the foundation of the Google assistant, the voice,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“… Our vision for the perfect assistant is that it is naturally conversational, it's there when you need it so that you can get things done in the real world.”

The new feature, called Google Duplex, was unveiled during the annual Developer Conference on Tuesday.

The assistant will be able to answer questions, like, "What service are you looking for?" or "What time are you looking for?"

It will even have verbal fillers like "ums" and "uhs" for a convincing impersonation of how a real human being speaks.

The feature will be rolled out in the next few weeks as an experiment before being launched more permanently, with its abilities expanded to ordering food from restaurants.

Providing artificial intelligence services like virtual assistants has become one of the ways that big technology companies are using to keep users on their apps.

This way they're able to maintain their business of selling ads, goods or online computing services.

eNCA