IN PICTURES: The latest tech from the Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

A Catspad smart pet assistant helps you take better care of your feline friends. It has a large opening to place food and water inside, to monitor and control consumption. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

UBTECH robots including the First Order "Stormtrooper" (L) and the Amazon Alexa voice assistant enabled "lynx" (C) takes voice commands and has facial recognition to ward off intruders. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Don't feel like folding your washing? An exhibitor demostrates the FoldiMate laundry folding machine during the CES Unveiled preview event in Las Vegas on January 7, 2018. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

An Amazon Alexa enabled Moen digital shower is seen during the CES Unveiled preview event in Las Vegas on January 7, 2018. The shower temperature and length can be controlled via voice, phone and a controller. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Worried about your grandmother falling? The E-vone smart shoes with falling alert will let friends, family or medical services know if the wearer takes a tumble. Photo: DAVID MCNEW / AFP

Marion Perrissin Fabert of France-based Helite at a Consumer Electronics Show event in Las Vegas demonstrates hip airbags that inflate when a wearer falls to protect them from shattering bones, during CES 2018 on January 7, 2018. Photo: Glenn CHAPMAN / AFP

LAS VEGAS - After a rollercoaster year for the tech world, many industry leaders are looking to the cutting edge for salvation.

As tech industry players converge in Las Vegas for the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, an overriding theme is that gizmos, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and superfast internet connections hold answers to many if not all ills -- the new religion.

One of the world's largest trade shows, CES is drawing an expected 170,000 people and 40,000 exhibitors from dozens of countries showing wares in robotics, digital health, artificial intelligence, sports and more.

Technology will continue to improve communication, enchanting us with bolder and brighter screens, exhibitors say - but it additionally vows to end urban congestion, treat cancer and depression, and help us live fitter and more productive lives.

AFP