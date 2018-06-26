Japan blogger killed after 'dispute' resolution talk: reports

File: A Japanese blogger has been murdered soon after posting a blog dealing with "how to manage disputes online." Photo: Flickr.com / Dennis Skley

TOKYO - A well-known Japanese blogger has been stabbed to death by an internet user he had argued with, shortly after giving a talk on "how to manage disputes online."

Kenichiro Okamoto, known to web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference on Sunday in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, according to local media.

This is a real horror story, but at least you know they are going to be stuck in Japanese prison and will most definitely be made to feel regret for these actions. Not that this brings back Hagex. Scary and sad. — kits (@RealPerfectLife) June 24, 2018

According to his blog, the 41-year-old wanted to "share his experiences about quarrels online and how to deal with them."

A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, saying he "hated" the blogger, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK.

Okamoto was a specialist on online security who appeared several times on television to talk about the internet in Japan.

AFP