LIVE VIDEO: NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION – Two NASA astronauts are venturing out of the International Space Station and will conduct a spacewalk on Thursday.

The two will install new high-definition cameras to capture spacecraft docking with the International Space Station, including new American-made spacecraft with scheduled test flights later this year.

 

 

NASA says the cameras will help commercial crew vehicles align with the international docking adapter at the forward end of Harmony.

