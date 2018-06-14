LIVE VIDEO: NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION – Two NASA astronauts are venturing out of the International Space Station and will conduct a spacewalk on Thursday.

The two will install new high-definition cameras to capture spacecraft docking with the International Space Station, including new American-made spacecraft with scheduled test flights later this year.

Spacewalkers @Astro_Ricky and @Astro_Feustel are placed in the crew lock now and are waiting for depressurization and the start of their spacewalk at around 8am ET. #AskNASA https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/BMDpmogSB7 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) June 14, 2018

NASA says the cameras will help commercial crew vehicles align with the international docking adapter at the forward end of Harmony.

eNCA