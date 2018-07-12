Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Lupus the leading cause of mortality in women: study

JOHANNESBURG - Lupus is a leading cause of mortality in females.

According to a new study, the chronic auto-immune condition ranks higher than diabetes, HIV, and liver diseases among others.

But, it's still not known what causes the disease.

Health Expert Giulia Criscuolo says, “Unfortunately we don't know of a specific cause although there are certain factors that trigger the illness for an example if you are a woman you have 8 times more the chance of getting lupus compared to men, your environment also plays a part, genetics play a part and so does hormones.”

 

