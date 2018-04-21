Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

MacBook battery woes: Apple offers free replacement

  • Technology
File: Apple Inc on Friday said component failure in a limited number of MacBook Pros has caused built-in batteries to expand.

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc on Friday said component failure in a limited number of MacBook Pros has caused built-in batteries to expand, adding, it will offer worldwide free replacement for such batteries.

Apple said the flaw, reported in some 13-inch Macbook Pros without touch bars, is not a safety issue.

READ: Worries about interest rates, Apple hit US stocks

The affected units were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017, Apple said on its support page, without giving the actual number of MacBooks affected.

The iPhone maker previously came under scrutiny after it confirmed in December that software to deal with aging batteries in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models could slow down performance.

The company later apologised and lowered the price of battery replacements for affected models.

 

Reuters

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close