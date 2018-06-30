Millions of World Cup fans hooked on Fifa's social media platforms

File: Fifa's digital and social media platforms are experiencing record-breaking interest from fans during the World Cup. Photo: REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW - Fifa's digital and social media platforms are experiencing record-breaking interest from fans during the World Cup.

With Fifa continuing to expand its digital and social media footprint to help more football fans around the world connect and engage with Russia 2018, that data shows that FIFA.com and the Fifa Apps have received over 130-million visitors since the start of the tournament.

Among the countries whose fans are avidly following the tournament with Fifa is the host nation, which is ranked fourth overall, with Russian fans spending an average of around 40 minutes on our digital platforms.

Since the start of the tournament, over 10 million new fans have joined official World Cup accounts of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, VKontakte, and Weibo.

IN PICS: Blonde Icelandic midfielder heats up social media

In addition, Fifa’s official VKontakte page recently gained its millionth follower, while the Fifa App is topping the charts in 128 countries.

This unprecedented growth is part of Fifa’s overall strategy to reach out and engage with more fans in more countries around the world.

It is also the result of a number of digital initiatives introduced before Russia 2018 to ensure fans are more connected and more engaged than ever before with action both on and off the pitch.

Thirty-two dedicated team reporters, close to the action and covering the tournament in-depth, are followed across 16 languages on Twitter and have engaged 200 000 fans in Facebook groups, with Argentina and Brazil the top two nations in that respect.

Throughout Russia 2018, Fifa has also supported fans with a dedicated community management service on its social media platforms and helped with more than 100 000 questions being answered so far.

New innovative ways of storytelling, such as visual stories and a match report service in International Sign Language, have also helped enhance accessibility to match content.

African News Agency