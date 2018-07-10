Minister appoints Digital Migration Advisory Council

JOHANNESBURG. South Africa has a Broadcasting Digital Migration Advisory Council.

After repeated delays in implementing digital migration policy, Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane announced on Tuersday that she had appointed a Broadcasting Digital Migration (BDM) Advisory Council.

The council will advise her on matters pertaining to digital terrestrial television (DTT), in accordance with the Broadcasting Digital Migration Policy.

Aldred Dreyer had earlier been appointed project director for the DTT Programme Management Office (PMO).

The council and the PMO will advise the Minister on the analogue-switch-over Plan, set to kick off in December in the Free State.

The chairperson of the advisory council will be Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa from Icasa.

Other members of the advisory council are:

Aldred Dreyer (Head of PMO)

Norman Munzhelele (Executive of regulatory division – eMedia)

Nomsa Philiso (SABC)

Percy Mathabela (DTI)

Linden Petzer (Chief Director for Radio and Satellite Applications - DTPS)

Themba Kinana (Executive at Vodacom )

Moses Mashisane ( Executive at MTN)

Tebogo Leshope (COO - SENTECH)

Thabo Makenete (Executive at Multichoice)

Michael Markovitz (SABC) Sipho Mngqibisa (USAASA)

The council will sit until the completion of South Africa's analogue switch-over.

The minister announced that those not included in the council would be able to participate in working groups and workstreams in order to add value to the process.