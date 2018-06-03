Mobile operators extorting people with current data prices

FILE: "I think MTN and Vodacom are priced above those two operators and there has been a reluctance to cut prices", said Duncan McLeod, Tech Central Editor. Photo: via Pixabay.com

JOHANNESBURG - Tech Central Editor Duncan Mcleod says there are still mobile operators in the country extorting people with their current data prices.

He was on the Modise Network to discuss the debate around high data costs.

"On the mobile side probably not an enormous amount," McLeod said.

"I think the smaller operators have come to the market with some pretty aggressive plans, (eg) Cell C and Telkom. I think MTN and Vodacom are priced above those two operators and there has been a reluctance to cut prices. Vodacom, for example, cut out-of-bundle rates from a very high R2 a MB to 99c recently, but those are still extortionate numbers.

"The question that needs to be asked is 'What's wrong. Why are the prices so high."

