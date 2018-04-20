JOHANNESBURG – It has emerged auditing firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) gave Facebook's privacy policies the thumbs up during a massive data breach.
The social media company is in hot water after Cambridge Analytica gained access to 87-million users' private information.
In a report submitted to the United States Federal Trade Commission last year, PwC called Facebook's privacy programme comprehensive.
The assessment covered the time during which Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data.
The auditors had said there was reasonable assurance that Facebook users' information was protected.
