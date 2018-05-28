Renewable energy projects will reduce carbon footprint: DA

File: Minister Jeff Radebe has signed off on two wind facilities for the national renewable energy power producers procurement programme, the DA has reported. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG, May 28 (ANA) - South Africa's Democratic Alliance party said at the weekend two new wind projects had been earmarked in the Western Cape and would help reduce the carbon footprint in the province.

Party legislator Tertuis Simmers said answers to a question he asked in Parliament revealed that the Perdekraal east wind farm and Excelsior wind energy facility, with a capacity of 107.76 MW and 31.9 MW respectively, had been signed off by energy minister Jeff Radebe for the national renewable energy power producers procurement programme.

"I will ... write to the national minister of energy to enquire how many employment opportunities for the residents of the Western Cape will be created from the two projects," Simmers said.

Given South Africa’s high contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions‚ the potentially-catastrophic implications of climate change‚ and the country’s particular vulnerability to such impacts‚ the DA believed urgent steps were needed to ensure a rapid transition from coal towards renewable energy, said Simmers.

Official data shows that more than 70 percent of South Africa’s primary energy needs are reliant on coal.

African News Agency