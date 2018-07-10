Russian Progress cargo reaches Space Station in record time

File: A Russian cargo vessel took just three hours and 40 minutes to reach the International Space Station on Tuesday, Roscosmos space agency said, smashing the record flight time by two hours. Photo: ROSCOSMOS SPACE AGENCY/AFP

MOSCOW – A Russian cargo vessel took just three hours and 40 minutes to reach the International Space Station on Tuesday, Roscosmos space agency said, smashing the record flight time by two hours.

The "Progress" launched at 2151 GMT on Monday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and arrived at the space station in the early hours of Tuesday, the agency said.

Russia's Progress 70 cargo craft docked to the station at 9:31pm ET today as both spacecraft orbited over Australia and New Zealand. https://t.co/9efdOh6fUZ pic.twitter.com/nUTkr6FoCU — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) July 10, 2018

"The length of the flight, between departure to its docking at the station, was three hours 40 minutes," the agency said in a statement, adding that it was a "first in the history of Progress cargo ships".

The previous record was five hours 39 minutes, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

The shorter flight time of the Progress MS-09, carried on a Soyuz 2.1 rocket, was made possible by a new navigation system.

In February, a Progress MS-07 launch was cancelled at the last minute after another attempt in October 2016.

Tuesday's flight brought ISS residents more than two tonnes of material -- mainly fuel but also oxygen, water and material for scientific experiments.

The Russian Progress 70 cargo craft lifts off on time at 5:51pm ET from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a short trip to deliver supplies to the space station. https://t.co/CsJqvFWs2t pic.twitter.com/NT2kTppUY8 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) July 9, 2018

