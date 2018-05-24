SA Express working with aviation authorities to resolve suspension of operations

FILE: Earlier on Thursday, SACAA suspended the airline’s air operator’s certificate (AOC) as well as the certification for an approved maintenance organisation (AMO) due to safety management processes within the airline. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express said on Thursday that it was working with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to address issues of safety in its operations in a bid to return all its flights to the skies after they were grounded.

“Passenger safety remains our top priority and our 24-year safety record reflects this. We are therefore working closely with the SACAA to address the issues highlighted by them,’’ Matsietsi Mokholo, SA Express acting chief executive said.

Earlier on Thursday, SACAA suspended the airline’s air operator’s certificate (AOC) as well as the certification for an approved maintenance organisation (AMO) due to safety management processes within the airline.

Mokholo said that SACAA's audit coincided with the introduction of a stabilisation programme at the airline, which has undergone significant leadership changes over the last twelve months.

She said that the airline will in the meanwhile accommodate passengers on other airlines and refund their tickets in a bid to ensure the least amount of inconvenience.

"SA Express promises to aid our travellers as much as possible and to keep them up-to-date with the latest information regarding their flight changes," she said.

Mokholo said that the next few days will see the SA Express leadership team, as well as minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan’s intervention team, share the stabilisation plans with the SACAA.

AFP