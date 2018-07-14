Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

SA takes giant leap in science with launch of MeerKAT

  • South Africa
MeerKAT, built in the North Cape, is the largest and most powerful radio telescope in the Southern Hemisphere. Photo: Twitter.com/@dstgovza

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa took a giant leap in bringing new science opportunities and skills development to Africa, with the launch of the MeerKAT radio telescope.

MeerKAT,  built in the North Cape, is the largest and most powerful radio telescope in the Southern Hemisphere.

 

 

This international scientific collaboration is set to increase South Africa’s knowledge and scientific skills capacity.

The project has already generated immense interest from local pupils.

Local scientists and engineers are learning how to process the data they’re already collecting from MeerKAT.

 



To ensure the longevity and sustainability of the MeerKAT and SKA projects, government is focusing on training students in astronomy, engineering and data collecting.

The SKA, which will comprise thousands of antennas in Africa and Australia, with its core in the Northern Cape, will be the largest radio telescope in the world.

