SA takes giant leap in science with launch of MeerKAT

MeerKAT, built in the North Cape, is the largest and most powerful radio telescope in the Southern Hemisphere. Photo: Twitter.com/@dstgovza

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa took a giant leap in bringing new science opportunities and skills development to Africa, with the launch of the MeerKAT radio telescope.

MeerKAT, built in the North Cape, is the largest and most powerful radio telescope in the Southern Hemisphere.

#MeerKAT Beautiful skyline on site about 80 kilometres outside of Carnarvon in the Northern Cape this morning. More on this unique radio telescope coming up on #eNCA403 later today. pic.twitter.com/MoiuA3xmZA — Erin Bates (@ermbates) July 13, 2018

This international scientific collaboration is set to increase South Africa’s knowledge and scientific skills capacity.

The project has already generated immense interest from local pupils.

Local scientists and engineers are learning how to process the data they’re already collecting from MeerKAT.

#MeerKAT Watch this video for a look inside the pedestal of one of the 64 antennae which make up the MeerKAT radio telescope. We filmed this at 08:00 before Deputy President David Mabuza unveiled a plaque at the site. pic.twitter.com/a2iEKZiWbq — Erin Bates (@ermbates) July 13, 2018





To ensure the longevity and sustainability of the MeerKAT and SKA projects, government is focusing on training students in astronomy, engineering and data collecting.



The SKA, which will comprise thousands of antennas in Africa and Australia, with its core in the Northern Cape, will be the largest radio telescope in the world.

eNCA