Silicon Valley start-up peddles 3D-printed bike

(L-R) Arevo Labs CEO Jim Miller, CTO Wiener Mondesir, and Chairman and Co-Founder Hemant Bheda stand for a photo with the company's 3D-printed carbon fiber commuter bike in Santa Clara, California, May 10, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

JOHANNESBURG – After a career that included helping Alphabet Inc's Google build out data centres and speeding packages for Amazon.com to customers, Jim Miller is doing what many Silicon Valley executives do after stints at big companies: finding more time to ride his bike.

But this bike is a little different. Arevo Inc, a start-up with backing from the venture capital arm of the Central Intelligence Agency and where Miller recently took the helm, has produced what it says is the world's first carbon fibre bicycle with 3D-printed frame.

Arevo is using the bike to demonstrate its design software and printing technology, which it hopes to use to produce parts for bicycles, aircraft, space vehicles and other applications where designers prize the strength and lightness of so-called "composite" carbon fibre parts but are put off by the high-cost and labour-intensive process of making them.

Arevo on Thursday raised $12.5-million (R156-million) in venture funding from a unit of Japan's Asahi Glass Co Ltd and Leslie Ventures. Previously, the company raised $7-million from Khosla Ventures and an undisclosed sum from In-Q-Tel, the venture capital fund backed by the CIA.

Traditional carbon fibre bikes are expensive because workers lay individual layers of carbon fiber impregnated with resin around a mold of the frame by hand. The frame then gets baked in an oven to melt the resin and bind the carbon fiber sheets together.

Arevo's technology uses a "deposition head" mounted on a robotic arm to print out the three-dimensional shape of the bicycle frame. The head lays down strands of carbon fibre and melts a thermoplastic material to bind the strands, all in one step.

The process involves almost no human labour, allowing Arevo to build bicycle frames for $300 in costs, even in pricey Silicon Valley.

"We're right in line with what it costs to build a bicycle frame in Asia," Miller said. "Because the labour costs are so much lower, we can re-shore the manufacturing of composites."

While Miller said Arevo is in talks with several bike manufacturers, the company eventually hopes to supply aerospace parts. Arevo's printing head could run along rails to print larger parts and would avoid the need to build huge ovens to bake them in.

"We can print as big as you want – the fuselage of an aircraft, the wing of an aircraft," Miller said.

Reuters