UPDATE: Spotify valued at $29.5bn on NYSE

JOHANNESBURG – Premier music streaming service Spotify debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday with a value of some $29.5-billion (R348.8-billion).

The Swedish company, in a long-awaited public listing, opened at $165.90 a share..

The company has listed in what’s been labelled an unusual move. Some analysts say the public offering may be music to investors’ ears. Unlike regular initial public offerings, Spotify is not raising new capital.

Instead, it's listed existing shares on the bourse.

The company also did not rely on the work of underwriters in assessing the stock’s demand and setting a price.

Some analysts say this will not deter investors, despite it being a risky approach.

"It's a high-risk decision to IPO at the best of times and obviously tech firms are in the crosshairs at the moment,” said Jeremy Cook, chief economist at World First.

Spotify's CEO and co-founder, Daniel Ek, told investors last month that part of the company’s goal is to ensure employees and long-time shareholders can sell stock on day one if they so choose.

In February, the shares were valued at around $20-billion based on private stock transactions among existing investors.

A traditional form of listing would have locked participants from selling the stock until the share-lock-up period ended.

Launched over a decade ago, the music-streaming player has weathered heavy initial resistance from major record labels and artists to transform the economics of the music industry.

Spotify, which boasted twice as many users as its rival Apple at the end of 2017, predicts its sales will improve by almost 30 percent this year.

eNCA