Stake in Safaricom drains Vodacom's earnings

The network operator now has more than 100 million subscribers in South Africa, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo

JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom says its acquisition of a stake in Kenya's Safaricom weighed on its earnings for the year ended in March.



Despite this, the network increased its revenue by 6.3 percent to R86.4-billion.

It also raised its subscriber numbers in South Africa, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo past 100 million.

Vodacom issued more than 230 million new shares to UK parent Vodafone to pay for its 35 percent share in Safaricom.

The addition of the Kenyan company helped Vodacom increase net profit by nearly 19 percent to R15.6-billion.

The company says its monthly average revenue per user also declined, in line with rival MTN’s recent update.





