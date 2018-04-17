Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Strong results for Netflix

  • Technology
File: Netflix has released another strong set of results growing its subscribers by 7,4 million users between January and March 2018. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – Netflix has released another strong set of results.

The global streaming network grew its subscriber base by 7,4 million users between January and March 2018.

Over 70-percent of this growth occurred outside the United States.

READ: Netflix pulls out of Cannes film festival at zero hour

The company ended the quarter with revenue of $3,6 billion, making it the fastest pace growth in the company’s history.

Netflix plans on spending up to $8-billion this year to grow its content output.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close