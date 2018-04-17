Strong results for Netflix

JOHANNESBURG – Netflix has released another strong set of results.
The global streaming network grew its subscriber base by 7,4 million users between January and March 2018.
Over 70-percent of this growth occurred outside the United States.
The company ended the quarter with revenue of $3,6 billion, making it the fastest pace growth in the company’s history.
Netflix plans on spending up to $8-billion this year to grow its content output.
