Trump consultant harvested data from 50m Facebook users: reports

WASHINGTON - Data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook users in developing techniques to support President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, The New York Times and London's The Observer reported on Saturday.

The newspapers, which cited former Cambridge Analytica employees, associates and documents, said the data breach was one of the largest in the history of Facebook.

Facebook said on Friday it was suspending Cambridge Analytica after finding data privacy policies had been violated.

The Observer said Cambridge Analytica used the data, taken without authorisation in early 2014, to build a software program to predict and influence choices at the ballot box.

The paper quoted Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie, who worked with an academic at Cambridge University to obtain the data, as saying the system could profile individual voters to target them with personalised political advertisements.

The more than 50 million profiles represented around a third of active North American Facebook users, and nearly a quarter of potential US voters, at the time, the paper said.

"We exploited Facebook to harvest millions of people’s profiles. And built models to exploit what we knew about them and target their inner demons. That was the basis that the entire company was built on,” The Observer quoted Wylie as saying.

The New York Times said interviews with half a dozen former Cambridge Analytica employees and contractors, and a review of the firm’s emails and documents, revealed it not only relied on the private Facebook data but still possesses most or all of it.

The Observer said the data was collected through an app called thisisyourdigitallife, built by academic Aleksandr Kogan, separately from his work at Cambridge University.

Through Kogan's company Global Science Research (GSR), in collaboration with Cambridge Analytica, hundreds of thousands of users were paid to take a personality test and agreed to have their data collected for academic use, the Observer said.

However, the app also collected the information of the test-takers’ Facebook friends, leading to the accumulation of a data pool tens of millions-strong, the paper said. It said Facebook’s “platform policy” allowed only collection of friends data to improve user experience in the app and barred it from being sold on or used for advertising.

Strategic Communication Laboratories and the Trump campaign were not immediately available for comment. Facebook did not mention the Trump campaign or any other campaigns in its statement, which was attributed to the social network's deputy general counsel, Paul Grewal. They did not immediately comment on newspaper reports.

"We will take legal action if necessary to hold them responsible and accountable for any unlawful behavior," Facebook said, adding that it was continuing to investigate the claims.

Cambridge Analytica worked for the failed presidential campaign of US Senator Ted Cruz and then for Trump's presidential campaign. On its website, it says it "provided the Donald J Trump for President campaign with the expertise and insights that helped win the White House".

Andrew Bosworth, a Facebook vice-president, said the suspension means Cambridge Analytica and SCL cannot buy ads on the world's largest social media network or administer pages belonging to clients.

