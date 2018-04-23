Uber rival Careem hacked, clients' details compromised

File: A Saudi woman shows the Careem app on her mobile phone in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 2, 2017. The company said on Monday it was the victim of a cyber attack. Photo: Reuters

DUBAI - Careem, a ride-hailing app and rival of Uber in the Middle East, said on Monday it was the victim of a cyber attack that compromised the data of its clients and employees.

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.

"We became aware that online criminals gained access to our computer systems which hold customer and captain account data. Customers and captains who have signed up with us since that date (January 14) are not affected," it said.

Dear Customers, we have identified a cyber incident that took place in January 2018 involving unauthorized access to the system we use to store data. Our wider security protocol keep passwords encrypted and credit card details on a separate system. pic.twitter.com/rkcpf671ct — Careem (@careem) April 23, 2018

Careem, which was founded in Dubai in 2012, stressed it had "seen no evidence of fraud or misuse related to this incident" and vowed to strengthen the network's security.

AFP