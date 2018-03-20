Facebook's Zuckerberg asked to give evidence on data row

File: A British parliamentary committee on Tuesday requested Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to appear before it to explain claims that millions of users' data was harvested for use in political campaigns. Photo: AFP

LONDON - A British parliamentary committee on Tuesday requested Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to appear before them to explain claims that millions of users' data was harvested for use in political campaigns.

Damian Collins, chairperson of the House of Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, wrote to Zuckerberg asking for his own account of "this catastrophic failure of process".

Britain is investigating whether Facebook did enough to secure data.

This after reports that a political consultancy hired by Donald Trump improperly accessed information of about 50 million Facebook users, Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham charged on Monday.

Denham is seeking a warrant to search the offices of London-based consultancy Cambridge Analytica after a whistleblower revealed it had harvested the private information of millions of people to support Trump's 2016 US presidential campaign.

EU push

The European Union (EU) meanwhile pushed Tuesday for an urgent investigation into the matter.

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova, who has called the breach "horrifying", was to also seek clarification from the social media giant during a visit to the United States this week.

European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian premier, called for an investigation on Tuesday.

"When is Mark Zuckerberg going to explain what happened with our data? The data breach is an absolute scandal," tweeted Verhofstadt, who heads the parliament's liberal group.

"The European Parliament must start an investigation. I will keep you updated about our progress."

The EU parliament's civil liberties committee on Monday sent a letter to Facebook asking it to testify before the body, a parliamentary spokesperson told AFP.

Jourova's office said she had called on independent European data protection authorities who are meeting Tuesday in Brussels to probe the growing Facebook scandal.

"Commissioner Jourova would encourage setting up a taskforce to investigate this case," as the authorities had done last year with a similar breach by cab firm Uber, her office said.

