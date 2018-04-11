US senators warn Zuckerberg of regulation

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, April 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein

JOHANNESBURG - US Senators have warned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the days of self-regulation might come to an end.

Zuckerberg spent hours as the sole witness before a joint hearing of two committees, following the recent privacy breach by the social network.

Giving up his customary T-shirt for a business suit and tie, Zuckerberg apologised and took full responsibility for the social network’s privacy breach.

Data from as many as 87 million users was syphoned to British firm Cambridge Analytica, which was involved in US President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Testifying was a new step for Zuckerberg, who started Facebook as a Harvard dropout in 2004.

He built it into the world’s largest social media company, worth more than $450-billion (R5.4-trillion).

Zuckerberg says he is open to regulation, but cautions against complex rules that might affect emerging social media firms.

Reuters