WATCH: Cybercrime in SA 'sophisticated', says ethical hacker

JOHANNESBURG – At least one expert says last week's hacking of financial services company Liberty, is a chance for South Africans to understand the worth of their personal information.

The company announced on Saturday it had become the victim of hackers demanding a ransom not to release sensitive emails containing customers’ data.

eNCA reporter Michael Appel spoke to an "ethical hacker" about the matter and about how South Africans can protect themselves.

