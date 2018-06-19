Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Cybercrime in SA 'sophisticated', says ethical hacker

  • Money
JOHANNESBURG, 19 June 2018 – An ethical hacker says last week's hacking of financial services company Liberty is a chance for South Africans to understand the worth of their personal information. eNCA reporter Michael Appel takes a look.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – At least one expert says last week's hacking of financial services company Liberty, is a chance for South Africans to understand the worth of their personal information.

The company announced on Saturday it had become the victim of hackers demanding a ransom not to release sensitive emails containing customers’ data.

eNCA reporter Michael Appel spoke to an "ethical hacker" about the matter and about how South Africans can protect themselves.

