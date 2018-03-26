World's largest O2 plant opens in Mpumalanga

File: The venture is a partnership between Sasol and French company, Air Liquide. Photo: AFP

SECUNDA - The world’s largest oxygen plant has been opened in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

The venture is a partnership between Sasol and French company, Air Liquide.

The unit will produce 5,000 tons of oxygen per day.

The R6-billion project will increase oxygen supply for Sasol’s fuel and chemical production processes.

The air separation unit produces gases that are used in medical scanners and high-speed photography equipment.

Thousands of temporary jobs were created during construction.

The ASU design is based on Air Liquide proprietary technologies including several first of their kind innovations in the air compression process, which allow for an annual electricity consumption reduction of more than 20% #eNCA — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) March 26, 2018

socio-economic benefits of plant:

-3.7 million hours spent by contractors on site

-more than 20 highly qualified direct jobs

-network of local companies to provide maintenance services

-Air Liquide to provide more than R30 million in initiatives #eNCA — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) March 26, 2018

Minister Molewa says such a project will ensure the reduction of electricity and carbon emissions. #eNCA — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) March 26, 2018

