World's largest O2 plant opens in Mpumalanga

File: The venture is a partnership between Sasol and French company, Air Liquide. Photo: AFP

SECUNDA - The world’s largest oxygen plant has been opened in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

The venture is a partnership between Sasol and French company, Air Liquide.

The unit will produce 5,000 tons of oxygen per day.

The R6-billion project will increase oxygen supply for Sasol’s fuel and chemical production processes.

The air separation unit produces gases that are used in medical scanners and high-speed photography equipment.

Thousands of temporary jobs were created during construction.

