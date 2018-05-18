YouTube to launch music streaming service next week

YouTube's headquarters office is seen with police activity during an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California on April 03, 2018. Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Google's YouTube will launch a music streaming service next week.

YouTube Music, which will offer both ad-supported and $9.99-per-month (R125) versions, will compete directly with services from Spotify, Pandora, Apple and Amazon.com.

Features will include personalised playlists based on a user's YouTube history. The service is expected eventually to replace Google Play Music.

The news sent stocks of music-streaming companies Spotify and Pandora lower by about two percent on Thursday morning.

"Google has an advantage given YouTube's more than a billion users and viewers. So, it has opportunities to convert some into YouTube Music listeners or premium subscribers," said Ali Mogharabi, an analyst at Morningstar Research.

The growing adoption of paid music streaming has helped wean a generation of music listeners away from free or pirated music. As a result, services such as Spotify and Apple Music have become the recording industry's biggest source of revenue.

Revenue from music-streaming services overtook sales of CDs and digital downloads for the first time in 2017, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

YouTube Music will launch in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea on 22 May. It will roll out to more countries in the following weeks.

Separately on Thursday, YouTube said it would revamp YouTube Red, the paid version of YouTube that comes with original programming, to include YouTube Music at an additional price of $2.

YouTube Premium, which will replace YouTube Red, will cost $11.99.

Reuters