Here comes the cold!

Parts of the Western Cape are already in the grips of cold and rainy weather and this will continue as a series of cold fronts reach the province this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Most South Africans can expect the coldest winter weather so far this year in coming days as a strong cold front will sweep across the region from early next week,

As the last and strongest cold front makes landfall on Sunday morning, widespread rain will start over the Peninsula, the Cape Winelands and Overberg, where weather predictions models are currently indicated a further 20 - 30mm of rain in Cape Town and more than 50mm in the mountainous areas. With the area is already becoming water-drenched, this significant to heavy rainfall may lead to localised flooding. Rain will spread along the south coast, west coast and Namakwa districts on Sunday.

From Sunday into Monday widespread showers are expected to move over the SW parts with snow from Monday morning

Monday is the day that the western half of the country will feel a dramatic drop in temperature as the system moves eastwards. Maximum temperatures will plummet to the lower teens in the Cape Provinces as well as the western parts of North West and the Free State on Monday. The high lying towns in the Cape Provinces, including Beaufort West and Graaff Reinet will barely reach the double digits in the afternoons while the eNCA Weather Centre is forecasting a maximum of only 3ºC for Sutherland!

Snow will start falling on Sunday evening into Monday morning across the high ground of the Western and Northern Cape, reaching Eastern Cape and Lesotho on Monday. Snowfalls will not be confined to the mountains of these provinces as some towns and mountain passes can expect a dusting as well.

The cold weather will arrive in eastern SA on Tuesday, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN. Gauteng can expect maximum temperatures to only climb into the in the mid-teens on Tuesday afternoon when most of the rain will have cleared.

By Anika de Beer & Luis Fernandes

eNCA