Rain on the cards for the Cape

  • Weather
File: The Weather Centre predicts showers and thundershowers will clear from the Cape Metropole before noon Friday and reach the Eastern Cape during the late afternoon. Photo: Flickr.com/Georgio

CAPE TOWN - The eNCA Weather Centre confirmed a developing cut-off low to the west of the country bringing showers and thundershowers to parts of the Cape Provinces from early Friday morning.

Due to the unpredictable nature of thunderstorms, there could be heavy downpours which could lead to localised flooding, especially in flood-prone areas.

 

 

This weather system is a fast moving system and will not cause a prolonged period of rain.

The weather centre predicts showers and thundershowers will clear from the Cape Metropole before noon on Friday and reach the Eastern Cape during the late afternoon.

