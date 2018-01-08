Stay indoors, drink lots of water to beat heatwave

People have been advised to stay indoors as much as possible and drink plenty of water. Photo: Pixabay / Peyesces

JOHANNESBURG - The heatwave currently gripping many parts of the country is nowhere near cooling down.

Soaring temperatures are expected to prevail until Tuesday.

The Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Gauteng will see temperatures reach around 35 degrees Celsius and above.

A fire warning is in effect in these provinces.

Cape Town will receive some relief from the drought with a 30 percent chance of rain expected.

At the same time, a malaria risk is in effect in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal due to extended rainfall.

