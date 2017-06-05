Winter storm still on track

Cape Town, 05 June 2017 - A massive storm is heading for the Mother City, expected to bring cold temperatures, rain, strong winds and huge waves.​ Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - After months of dry weather and a few weak fronts with a weak promise of rain, a massive cold front is expected late on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Not only is this the first big cold front of the season, but we haven’t seen a storm of this magnitude in a few winters. It’ll have everything; rain, wind, cold, snow and big waves.

Gale force northwesterly winds, with gusts of strong gale strength, start late on Tuesday evening. Massive swells (7-10m) will batter that same coastline. The interior parts of the Cape provinces can expect strong winds.

Much-needed rain will fall from late on Tuesday night and continue through to Thursday. Localised urban flooding is possible.

Heavy rain will extend to the Overberg and is expected over the western mountains of the Western Cape.

Widespread snowfall will be associated with this system, with significant snowfalls possible for the western mountains of the Western Cape and the high ground of the Northern Cape, with models indicating up to 20cm of snowfall in the vicinity of Sutherland.

The rain and wind will affect mainly the Cape Provinces but the cold snap will be felt across the country in the second part of the week.

