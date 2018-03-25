Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

12 dead after Ecuador bus slides off road: officials

FILE: Last week, a frontal collision between two buses in the neighbouring province of Guayas left 11 dead and 54 wounded. Photo: Reuters

QUITO, Ecuador - Twelve people were killed and another 25 were injured on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in careened off a road in a coastal region of western Ecuador, officials said.

"So far there are 25 injured and 12 people died as a result of the traffic accident," a rescue agency said in a statement. 

The accident occurred at around 2:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) on the Jipijapa highway, in the area known as "Las Americas" of the Manabi province, according to a report from the Ecuadorian Traffic Commission. 

Traffic accidents are among the leading causes of death in the Andean country. 

Last week, a frontal collision between two buses in the neighbouring province of Guayas left 11 dead and 54 wounded.

