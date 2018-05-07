13 dead, scores hospitalised after drinking rice wine in Cambodia

A Cambodian medic checks a patient at a hospital who became sick after drinking rice wine out of a bottle that once contained weed killer. About 150 people have been hospitalised after allegedly drinking home made rice wine in Cambodia. Photo: AFP

PHNOM PENH - At least 13 people have died and nearly 150 have been hospitalised in central Cambodia after drinking contaminated liquid, health officials said on Monday, blaming either home brewed rice wine or water.

The deaths began on May 3, rocking two villages in the poor, rural Chet Borey district of Kratie province.

"As of today (Monday) 13 people have died," provincial health director Chheang Savutha said.

"We don't know what cause is of the incident yet, we are working on that now," he added.

The Ministry of Health said samples from local rice alcohol found high levels of methanol, which can be very toxic.

But officials were also awaiting test results from water samples.

The ministry warned villagers to stop drinking rice alcohol and to take extra care over the hygiene of their food and water.

Cambodia is one of Asia's poorest countries and health and safety standards are virtually non-existent outside of the major cities.

AFP