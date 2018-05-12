19 dead in fighting between Myanmar army, rebels: military

File: Rights defenders say clashes in northern Myanmar near the China border have ramped up in recent months as the international community focuses on the Rohingya crisis. Photo: Ye Aung Thu / AFP

YANGON, Myanmar – Clashes between Myanmar's military and an ethnic armed group have killed at least 19 people in remote northern Shan state, sources told AFP, as fighting in the country's borderlands intensifies.

"Nineteen (people) were killed in fighting," a military source confirmed, adding that two dozen had been injured.

Rights defenders say clashes in northern Myanmar near the China border have ramped up in recent months as the international community focuses on the Rohingya crisis in the west of the country.

The military stands accused of carrying out an ethnic cleansing campaign against the stateless minority in Rakhine.

Saturday's violence was between the military and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA, one of several insurgent groups fighting for more autonomy in the north.

"Fighting took place since 5am this morning at three places: two military bases in Muse and one near a bridge on the way to Lashio town," TNLA spokesman Major Mai Aik Kyaw told AFP, citing two of the towns in northern Shan where the clashes occurred.

AFP