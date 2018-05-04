2018 Nobel Literature Prize postponed after #MeToo turmoil: Swedish Academy

File: No Nobel Prize for literature will be given this year.

STOCKHOLM - The Swedish Academy said on Friday it would postpone this year's Nobel Literature Prize for the first time in almost 70 years, as it is rocked by turmoil over links to a man accused of rape and sexual assault.

"The Swedish Academy intends to decide on and announce the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 in parallel with the naming of the 2019 laureate," it said.

The scandal centres on allegations by 18 women in November -- in the wake of the #MeToo campaign -- that they had been subject to sexual harassment and assault by Jean-Claude Arnault, the French husband of Academy member and poet Katarina Frostenson.

Arnault denies the allegations.

AFP