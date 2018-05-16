Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Deadly blast rocks Baghdad

File: Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq. Photo: REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

BAGHDAD – Eight people were killed and about 30 others wounded Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a tent filled with mourners in Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

The attack hit the Taji district in the north of the Iraqi capital at around 10:30 GMT, a police source said.

Medical sources at a local hospital had given an earlier toll of four dead.

Security forces' central command said the attack had "killed and wounded civilians" without providing figures.

The police source said some members of the Hashed al-Shaabi militia that was influential in the fightback against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group in the past three years were among those killed.

AFP

