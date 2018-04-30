Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

AFP photographer Shah Marai killed in Kabul blast

An Afghan voter shows her inked finger after she cast her ballot at a local polling station in Kabul on 5 April 2014. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai
Afghan shoe-shine boy Sameiullah (11) waits for customers at the Karta-e-Sakhi cemetery in Kabul on 10 February 2015. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai
An Afghan man uses his cell phone as he stands near a pile of burning drugs on the outskirts of Kabul on 1 December 2015. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai
An Afghan vendor waits for customers as the sun sets in Kabul on 14 December 2015. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai
Afghan boy Murtaza Ahmadi, a young Lionel Messi fan, plays football in Kabul on 1 February 2016. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai
Afghan relatives react during the funeral for Saeed Jawad Hossini who was killed in a suicide attack on a minibus carrying employees of Afghan TV channel TOLO in Kabul on 21 January 2016. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai
An Afghan policeman stands guard near a guesthouse attack by Taliban fighters in Kabul on 28 March 2014. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai

KABUL - Tributes are pouring in for AFP's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai.

Marai was killed on Monday in a secondary explosion targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide blast in the Afghan capital.

The explosion came minutes after the initial blast, which was detonated by an assailant on a motorcycle and left at least four other people dead, police said.

According to his profile on the AFP website, Marai joined the agency in 1995 as a driver.

He picked up a camera three years later.

* See some of Marai's striking photos in the gallery above.

AFP

