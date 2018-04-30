AFP photographer Shah Marai killed in Kabul blast

KABUL - Tributes are pouring in for AFP's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai.
Marai was killed on Monday in a secondary explosion targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide blast in the Afghan capital.
Sad News— Afghan Journalist (@HamidPaiman) April 30, 2018
Shah Marai Faizi, the well known Afghan photojournalist who was working with AFP iln Afg, has lost his life n today's morning suicide attack @ Shash Darak of Kabul.
He worked with AFP 4 more than 20 yrs. His death is a big loss 4 media family around D world
RIP pic.twitter.com/KyPq8IXwJG
RIP Shah Marai!— Khushboo (@KhushbooTweets) April 30, 2018
Journalism is the name of bravery...
#UPDATE Agence France-Presse's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, has been killed.— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018
He died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital pic.twitter.com/rOa4rg24x9
Saddened to hear the news about #AFP photographer Shah Marai dead in Kabul blast.. pic.twitter.com/7zrsj83xnl— Adeel Jafry (@adeeljafry) April 30, 2018
The second #KabulBlast hit the crowd of journalists, who came to cover the first explosion. Shah Marai, a talented @AFP photographer is confirmed dead. Several others journalists are feared to be killed or wounded— IstandWithQatar.org (@IstandWithQatar) April 30, 2018
Another tragic day for independent media & journalism https://t.co/cmA1e1UlUQ
BREAKING: AFP has confirmed that one of their photographers Shah Marai was killed in Kabul blast on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/GaFNvzJ2CL— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) April 30, 2018
Sad; Shah Marai, a smiling face and the first to reach site of each blast, we lost him today, rest in peace dear and respected friend.— Baber Khan Sahel (@BaberkhanSahel) April 30, 2018
Wish sooner recovery for those friends injured today. pic.twitter.com/lHWVCstJfh
The explosion came minutes after the initial blast, which was detonated by an assailant on a motorcycle and left at least four other people dead, police said.
According to his profile on the AFP website, Marai joined the agency in 1995 as a driver.
He picked up a camera three years later.
* See some of Marai's striking photos in the gallery above.
