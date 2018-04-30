AFP photographer Shah Marai killed in Kabul blast

An Afghan policeman stands guard near a guesthouse attack by Taliban fighters in Kabul on 28 March 2014. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai

Afghan relatives react during the funeral for Saeed Jawad Hossini who was killed in a suicide attack on a minibus carrying employees of Afghan TV channel TOLO in Kabul on 21 January 2016. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai

An Afghan vendor waits for customers as the sun sets in Kabul on 14 December 2015. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai

An Afghan man uses his cell phone as he stands near a pile of burning drugs on the outskirts of Kabul on 1 December 2015. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai

Afghan shoe-shine boy Sameiullah (11) waits for customers at the Karta-e-Sakhi cemetery in Kabul on 10 February 2015. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai

An Afghan voter shows her inked finger after she cast her ballot at a local polling station in Kabul on 5 April 2014. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai

KABUL - Tributes are pouring in for AFP's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai.

Marai was killed on Monday in a secondary explosion targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide blast in the Afghan capital.

Sad News

Shah Marai Faizi, the well known Afghan photojournalist who was working with AFP iln Afg, has lost his life n today's morning suicide attack @ Shash Darak of Kabul.



He worked with AFP 4 more than 20 yrs. His death is a big loss 4 media family around D world



RIP pic.twitter.com/KyPq8IXwJG — Afghan Journalist (@HamidPaiman) April 30, 2018

RIP Shah Marai!



Journalism is the name of bravery... — Khushboo (@KhushbooTweets) April 30, 2018

#UPDATE Agence France-Presse's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, has been killed.

He died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital pic.twitter.com/rOa4rg24x9 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018

Saddened to hear the news about #AFP photographer Shah Marai dead in Kabul blast.. pic.twitter.com/7zrsj83xnl — Adeel Jafry (@adeeljafry) April 30, 2018

The second #KabulBlast hit the crowd of journalists, who came to cover the first explosion. Shah Marai, a talented @AFP photographer is confirmed dead. Several others journalists are feared to be killed or wounded



Another tragic day for independent media & journalism https://t.co/cmA1e1UlUQ — IstandWithQatar.org (@IstandWithQatar) April 30, 2018

BREAKING: AFP has confirmed that one of their photographers Shah Marai was killed in Kabul blast on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/GaFNvzJ2CL — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) April 30, 2018

Sad; Shah Marai, a smiling face and the first to reach site of each blast, we lost him today, rest in peace dear and respected friend.

Wish sooner recovery for those friends injured today. pic.twitter.com/lHWVCstJfh — Baber Khan Sahel (@BaberkhanSahel) April 30, 2018

The explosion came minutes after the initial blast, which was detonated by an assailant on a motorcycle and left at least four other people dead, police said.

According to his profile on the AFP website, Marai joined the agency in 1995 as a driver.

He picked up a camera three years later.

