Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

American DiCarlo becomes first female UN political chief

  • World
Long-serving American diplomat Rosemary DiCarlo was on Wednesday appointed to become the first woman to head UN political affairs, one of the most high-profile positions at the world body. Photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

UNITED STATES – Long-serving American diplomat Rosemary DiCarlo was on Wednesday appointed to become the first woman to head UN political affairs, one of the most high-profile positions at the world body.

DiCarlo will replace Jeffrey Feltman, another American who held the post of under-secretary-general for political affairs since 2012, overseeing UN efforts to end conflicts worldwide.

 

A former deputy US ambassador to the United Nations, DiCarlo "brings more than 35 years of experience in public service and academia," a UN statement said, announcing the appointment.

READ: Alexander Forbes gets first woman board chair

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made gender parity a priority at the United Nations and the appointment marks the first time in the world body's history that a woman will hold the senior position.

The US administration put forward DiCarlo's candidacy even though she is not seen as close to President Donald Trump's foreign policy team, diplomats said.

DiCarlo also served as deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and director for United Nations affairs at the national security council in Washington.

Since 2015, DiCarlo has been president of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, an organization dedicated to conflict resolution.

Her areas of expertise include Russia and the former Soviet Union as well as the Middle East. DiCarlo speaks Russian and French

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close