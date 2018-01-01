Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

At least 12 die in plane crash in Costa Rica

Fire seen at the site where a plane crashed in the mountainous area of Punta Islita, in the province of Guanacaste, in Costa Rica December 31, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo: Ministerio de Seguridad Publica de Costa Rica / via REUTERS

AN JOSE – A plane crashed in Costa Rica on Sunday killing at least 12 people, most of them foreign tourists, the country's security ministry said.

The reason for the crash is not yet known. It took place in the mountainous area of Punta Islita, which is popular with tourists, in the province of Guanacaste, about 230 kilometers (140 miles) west of the capital of San José.

 

 

