At least 12 die in plane crash in Costa Rica

AN JOSE – A plane crashed in Costa Rica on Sunday killing at least 12 people, most of them foreign tourists, the country's security ministry said.
The reason for the crash is not yet known. It took place in the mountainous area of Punta Islita, which is popular with tourists, in the province of Guanacaste, about 230 kilometers (140 miles) west of the capital of San José.
Plane carrying American tourists crashes in Costa Rica, killing 12 people, including the cousin of Costa Rica's former president https://t.co/ObSoIsHPc8 pic.twitter.com/FN3KOtFI9f— BNO News (@BNONews) December 31, 2017
@MadriCR An American family from NY died today after their small plane crashed in Costa Rica. RIP Bruce Steinberg, Irene Steinberg, Matthew Steinberg, William Steinberg & Zachary Steinberg... pic.twitter.com/4ZOtGuU2GK— Julio Rodriguez M. (@rodriguezmatute) December 31, 2017
Reuters
