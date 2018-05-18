Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Suspected explosive devices found as 8 killed in Texas school shooting

Law enforcement officers are responding to Santa Fe High School following a shooting incident in this Harris County Sheriff office, Santa Fe, Texas, US. Photo: HCSO/Handout via REUTERS

CHICAGO - At least eight people were killed when a student opened fire on his classmates at a Texas high school on Friday, authorities said, with police locating what they suspect may be explosive devices at the school in question.

"Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus," the Santa Fe school district tweeted.

"Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated."

"There are multiple fatalities," the sheriff of Harris County, Ed Gonzalez, told a news briefing. "There could be anywhere between eight to 10, the majority being students."

Harris said the gunman was a student at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50 kilometers southeast of Houston.

"There are multiple fatalities. It could be anywhere between eight to 10," he told a press briefing. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

*Additional reporting by Reuters

  • Editor’s note: This is a developing story, more details to follow when they become available.

 

 

AFP

