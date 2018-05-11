At least one hurt in school shooting near LA: report

File: Police in California arrested a man after reports of shootings at two schools near Los Angeles on Friday, the local sheriff's department and education officials said. Photo: AFP / Frederic J. Brown

LOS ANGELES - Police in California arrested a man after reports of shootings at two schools near Los Angeles on Friday, the local sheriff's department and education officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said one suspect had been detained "regarding the person with a gun" at Highland High School in Palmdale, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

Local news reports had earlier said that at least one person had been wounded. It was not immediately clear what type of weapon the man had.

Los Angeles police told CNN that they had responded to reports of a man with a gun on the campus. Nearby schools were also put on lockdown, the news channel said.

Agents with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were also heading to the scene, the agency said in a tweet.

About a half hour later, calls were received about "shots fired" near Manzanita Elementary School, around eight miles to the west, the sheriff's department reported.

Deputies said they had secured both locations, and were investigating.

"Update regarding Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale: Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime. Investigation still ongoing," the department tweeted.

Local news channel ABC7 said multiple callers had reported a man with a gun at Highland High shortly after 7:00 am (1400 GMT). Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers established a perimeter in the area.

"We are all concerned about the safety of our children," Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said in an alert.

"It has been confirmed that earlier this morning, there was an active shooter on the Highland High School campus. Apparently, the person was already apprehended.

"I want to let you know that all of the Palmdale Elementary Schools were put on lockdown, and will stay on lockdown until the situation is confirmed as safe for our students, teachers, staff and parents."

