Bangladesh court sentences 39 to death for murder

File: In August, 10 Islamist militants were sentenced to death over a failed plot to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Flickr.com / orangesparrow

DHAKA - A Bangladesh court on Tuesday sentenced dozens of men to death for the brazen daylight murder of a ruling party official in 2014, officials said.

Ekramul Haque, the then Awami League leader in eastern Feni district, was dragged from his vehicle by a mob and hacked with machetes before being shot at point-blank range.

The 47-year-old was then placed back inside his vehicle, which was torched. A number of those travelling with the local party leader were injured in the brutal assault.

Court inspector Nojibul Islam told AFP that a judge in Feni district sentenced 39 men to death by hanging for the crime. Sixteen others were acquitted.

Defence lawyer Rana Das Gupta said: "We will go to appeal in the higher court against the order."

Bangladesh has a history of delivering death sentences in mass trials.

In November, a court upheld death sentences against 139 soldiers for the grisly murders of dozens of senior army officers in a 2009 mutiny.

In August, 10 Islamist militants were sentenced to death over a failed plot to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by detonating a bomb at one of her rallies.

AFP