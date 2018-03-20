Belgium says investigating 'significant' meat fraud

A picture taken on February 22, 2013 shows traceability labels on horsemeat at a slaughterhouse in the Belgian city of Charleroi. Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA / AFP

BRUSSELS – Belgium on Monday said at least three nations had received falsely labelled meat products from an abattoir in the south of the country in what it called a "significant" food fraud operation.

The Belgian food security authority, Afsca, said Hong Kong, Ivory Coast and Kosovo had been recipients until the end of 2016 of meat distributed by the food company Veviba, including products that had the dates they were frozen on changed.

Belgium has closed a major meat processing plant in the country, and supermarkets have taken meat products off their shelves in a scandal over rotten meat.



The meat in question was exported to southeastern Europe, and not to the home market.



Agriculture Minister Denis Ducarme accused Veviba of using "mafia practices" when it came to distributing meat.

A report by Afsca said that the three nations affected had been notified of the problem.

The affair has caused a minor scandal in Belgium after several European food scares in recent years.

Last year consumers received a scare and producers were forced to destroy millions of eggs after eggs tainted by an insecticide were discovered to have been delivered to around 45 countries, including 26 EU member states.

AFP