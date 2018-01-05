Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

'Bomb cyclone' causes death, power cuts in US

  • World
Najee Scott, 26, pushes his car out of the snow on 4 January 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Mark Makela / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

WASHINGTON - A fierce weather system has claimed more than a dozen lives in the United States.

READ: Record-shattering US cold reaches into Florida

 

 

 

Almost 4,000 flights have been cancelled, including South African Airways' flights between Johannesburg and New York.

Experts expect the so-called bomb cyclone to dump almost 50 centimetres of snow along the US East Coast.

The storm has brought 11 consecutive days of record-breaking frigid temperatures, which will continue to drop into the weekend.

Many tourists say they have prepared for this bitter cold. Some people took the cold as an opportunity to try different things like blowing bubbles in the snow.

 

 

 

Authorities are warning people to stay indoors, and if they head outside to be prepared because prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to frostbite.

Weather experts say that winds will continue to pick up on Friday. 

eNCA

