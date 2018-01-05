'Bomb cyclone' causes death, power cuts in US

Najee Scott, 26, pushes his car out of the snow on 4 January 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Mark Makela / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

WASHINGTON - A fierce weather system has claimed more than a dozen lives in the United States.

The East Coast is being slammed by #blizzard2018 aka “bomb cyclone.” pic.twitter.com/lJutmTuEPf — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 4, 2018

Underground subway stations were no match for the bomb cyclone: "To see snow building up in some of the stations was a little bizarre" https://t.co/WYZQOid20X pic.twitter.com/bj0yutCvDb — amNewYork (@amNewYork) January 4, 2018

This morning's #GOESEast view of the powerful #BombCyclone as it batters the East Coast with heavy snow and strong winds. #noreaster #blizzard2018. More satellite imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/qblv8x5QcM — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 4, 2018

Almost 4,000 flights have been cancelled, including South African Airways' flights between Johannesburg and New York.

Experts expect the so-called bomb cyclone to dump almost 50 centimetres of snow along the US East Coast.

The storm has brought 11 consecutive days of record-breaking frigid temperatures, which will continue to drop into the weekend.

Icy iguanas are falling from trees in Florida

Many tourists say they have prepared for this bitter cold. Some people took the cold as an opportunity to try different things like blowing bubbles in the snow.

Attempts at frozen bubbles this morning. pic.twitter.com/1wipPvF9cw — Nancy (@PlainJane91) January 1, 2018

Authorities are warning people to stay indoors, and if they head outside to be prepared because prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to frostbite.

Weather experts say that winds will continue to pick up on Friday.

eNCA