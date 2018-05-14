Bomb explosion kills 13 in Indonesia

Police at the site of a blast outside the Gereja Pantekosta Pusat Surabaya (Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church) in Surabaya, Indonesia on n May 14, 2018. Photo: ANDY PINARIA / PEMERINTAH KOTA SURABAYA / AFP

INDONESIA - A bomb explosion has killed 13 people and wounded forty others in Indonesia.

Authorities say a family of six, who'd returned from Syria is behind yesterday's multiple church bombings.

A mother and two daughters blew themselves up at one church, while the father and two sons targeted two other places of worship in Indonesia's second city.

The coordinated blasts were aimed at parishioners attending morning services.

The Islamic State group has already claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Government has ordered further investigations.

eNCA