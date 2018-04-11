British PM May not invited to Prince Harry's wedding

File: British Prime Minister Theresa May will not be among guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a British government source said on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May has not been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May, a British government source said on Tuesday.

The wedding guests will have an existing direct relationship with one or both of the couple, a royal source said.

An official spokesman for Prince Harry said: "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding. Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household."

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was significantly smaller than Westminster Abbey, where Harry's older brother, Prince William, wed Kate Middleton in 2011 in the presence of numerous heads of government.

The source said there had been no expectation from Downing Street, May's office, that the prime minister would be invited.

